KABUL: After Mohammed Nabi resigned as Afghanistan’s T20I captain following the 2022 T20 World Cup, Rashid Khan has been given the position once again. Rashid is qualified for the job; he has already served as Afghanistan’s leader in a variety of contexts. According to ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, Rashid’s participation in numerous T20 competitions around the world will “lift the team to a new level.”

In February of the following year, Rashid’s first assignment would be a three-T20 international tour of the United Arab Emirates. Rashid said after the announcement of the appointment, “Captaincy is a huge duty.”

I’ve served as president of my country before, and there’s a great set of people I get along with well feel at ease around. We’ll attempt to keep together, work tirelessly to change the situation, and make our nation and country proud.

Rashid, 24, previously led Afghanistan for three months (from September to November 2019) in T20 international matches, winning four of seven matches. Of the 16 games played in all formats, Afghanistan has won seven of them under his leadership.

The ACB claims that Rashid has been pushing for the captaincy for the previous two years. Rashid declined the T20I leadership position in June 2021 because he was worried about how it may affect his performance. But in July, he was named captain for the T20 World Cup in 2021.

A month before the competition began, Rashid resigned from his post, claiming that the selection committee and ACB had not sought his agreement before selecting the side. Nabi then took over as team captain.

Ashraf declared, “Rashid Khan is a huge name in Afghanistan Cricket.” He has extensive expertise playing the format all over the world, which will enable him to advance the squad in the format. We are glad to have Rashid Khan back as our captain for the T20I format because he has experience guiding AfghanAtalan in all three formats. He will triumph and increase the nation’s honour, I’m confident.