President Joe Biden has officially ended nearly 20 years of defence and paramilitary commitment with Afghanistan by revoking its status as a significant non-Nato ally.

In a letter to Congress earlier this week, President Biden stated, “In line with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am submitting notice of my intent to remove the designation of Afghanistan as a Major NonNATO Ally.”

Afghanistan was qualified to receive military training and assistance as a significant non-Nato ally, including hastening the sale and leasing of military hardware even after NATO forces left the nation.There are still 18 of these allies for the United States, including Pakistan. The discovery and subsequent killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad in 2011 strained US relations with Pakistan.Despite the hostilities, Pakistan and the United States frequently work together to resolve important global challenges. Pakistan was crucial in forging the agreement with the Taliban that put an end to the Afghan war.

Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand, and Tunisia are among America’s other significant non-Nato allies.