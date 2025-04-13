LONDON: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has made it clear to the Afghan government that it should immediately curb terrorist organizations and never allow their territory to be used by them.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while talking to journalists in London, said that the visit to Belarus was good, we will benefit from Belarus’s expertise in the agricultural sector, and joint ventures for agricultural machinery manufactured in Belarus will be established in Pakistan.

He said that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan mineral treasures, he also visited a machinery manufacturing factory in Belarus regarding mines and minerals, and God willing, cooperation will be increased in this sector as well.

The Prime Minister said that we have reached an understanding with Belarus to provide employment to 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth in Belarus, which we will send on merit, God willing.

He said that Punjab Speed ​​was also Pakistan Speed, which is now Super Pakistan Speed, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, we are serving the nation, a developing, rapidly advancing Pakistan towards prosperity is our destination, God willing.

He said that with collective efforts and the prayers of the entire nation, we will achieve this destination, God willing.

He said that I have always said that Afghanistan is a neighboring brotherly country of ours, we have to remain as neighbors forever, it depends on us whether we remain as good neighbors or create conflicts.

The Prime Minister said that we have given the message to the Afghan interim government several times that according to the Doha Agreement, they will not allow the soil of Afghanistan to be used for terrorism in any way, but unfortunately, TTP, ISKP and other terrorist organizations operate from there and they have martyred innocent people of Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, he said that I believe that the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani army, the police and other law enforcement agencies will not go in vain.

He said that my sincere advice to Afghanistan is to immediately rein in these terrorist organizations and absolutely not allow their land to be used by them.

He said that the Overseas Convention has begun today and, thank God, this huge, historic convention is taking place. Overseas Pakistanis are visiting their home in Pakistan. Overseas Pakistanis work day and night to make Pakistan famous and send billions of dollars in remittances every year.

Shahbaz Sharif said that this year, the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis have increased significantly. The convention is a great opportunity to talk to them. The legitimate demands of overseas Pakistanis will be listened to carefully in the convention and they will be acted upon as quickly as possible.