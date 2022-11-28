Afghanistan’s second ODI match against Sri Lanka was rained out on Sunday, ensuring Afghanistan’s qualifying for the future ODI World Cup in India in 2023. (November 27).Afghanistan improved their World Cup Super League rankings by five points as a result of the washout in Pallekele, guaranteeing their place in the championship game in India in 2023. (Subject to any loss of penalty points for slow overrate or other factors).

Afghanistan now has 115 points overall in the current cycle of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings thanks to the five additional points it gained from the no result.As a result, they are comfortably in seventh place in the current standings.The top eight teams at the end of the Super League will receive automatic entry into the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India in 2019.

Sri Lanka performed far worse because their hopes of automatically qualifying remained in doubt, whereas Afghanistan did well with the five points. Dasun Shanaka’s team is now in 10th place in the rankings with only 67 points, with just four games left to try to make it into the top eight.

On Wednesday, they may tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele and gaining a crucial 10 points. Now it seems like both teams are depending on this game. In the game that was postponed on Sunday due to rain, Sri Lanka’s slow bowlers did a commendable job of keeping Afghanistan to just 228, so they’ll be hoping for another strong performance from their spinners in that crucial match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Rahmat Shah (58), who both scored half-centuries, gave Afghanistan a solid start, but Waninudu Hasaranga (1/39) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/37) helped down the tempo as the visitors were dismissed in the penultimate over.