In Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, Caretaker Governor Maulvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi and his driver were killed in a car bomb blast while 10 people were injured.

According to Afghan media, the blast occurred when Governor Badakhshan was on his way to attend an important meeting. The car bomb blast happened so suddenly that his bodyguards had no chance to react.

Maulvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi was the Deputy Governor of Badakhshan and at that time he also held the temporary post of Governor.

The spokesman of Badakhshan Province says that Governor Nisar Ahmed was seriously injured and could not be revived due to excessive bleeding during treatment, while his driver died on the spot.

According to the spokesman, the death toll is expected to increase due to the critical condition of two of the 10 injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast, but Daesh Khorasan has claimed responsibility for attacks on government officials, government buildings, and mosques since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

It should be remembered that in December last year, the police chief’s car was blown up in Badakhshan where he died. ISIS claimed responsibility for the blast.