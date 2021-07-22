National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that Afghanistan was being embarrassed by “idiotic statements” from its senior officials who were deliberately trying to spoil its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the NSA said it was unfortunate for Afghans that senior officials — acting as spoilers — were trying to “vitiate bilateral relations” between Pakistan and Afghanistan through “vitriolic and delusional statements” to avert “attention from their own failures”.

“Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements. Afghans should rest assured that everyone can see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers.

“We will not let a handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan’s support to all Afghans for peace and stability,” said Yusuf.