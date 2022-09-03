Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s opener, scored 84 runs to lead Afghanistan to a 175-6 victory over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 match of the Asia Cup Super Four on Saturday.

After being given the opportunity to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a crucial second-wicket stand of 93 runs, with Zadran scoring 40, but Sri Lanka rallied late to lower the opposing total in Sharjah.

Rahmatullah Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batsman, narrowly escaped being caught by Mahesh Theekshana in the deep, but replays seemed to indicate the fielder had touched the rope.

He lost his opening partner when Dilshan Madushanka bowled Hazratullah Zazai on 13, but he continued to attack and reached fifty in 22 balls.

As Rahmatullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim continued to score points to build the foundation for their total, which appeared to exceed 190, Ibrahim acted as an anchor.

Rahmatullah Gurbaz’s innings were finally ended by Asitha Fernando when he misplayed a slower ball and was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Ibrahim made an effort to shift gears and increase the score but was defeated by Madushanka.

In the end, it appeared that Afghanistan had lost their way as opposing bowlers shook the middle order, taking crucial wickets like captain Mohammad Nabi, who was caught and bowled by Theekshana for one, and Najibullah Zadran, who was run out on 17.

Afghanistan scored just 37 runs in the final five overs and lost five wickets after crushing Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to advance to the Super Four.