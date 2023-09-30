Faghan Taliban arrested more than 200 terrorists of banned TTP involved in the Chitral attack.

According to the American media, the results of the efforts of the government of Pakistan against the banned TTP and the strategy of continuous pressure on the Afghan Taliban have started to emerge.

It has been stated in the media reports that as a result of these efforts, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has arrested more than 200 terrorists involved in the Chitral attack.

American media reports have said that the supreme leader of the Afghan Taliban, Haibatullah Akhwandzada, had instructed the Afghan people not to fund the outlawed TTP.

According to US media reports, on September 21, 2023, the Afghan Taliban met with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani in Kabul, in which details were shared about the crackdown against the outlawed TTP.

It should be remembered that the government of Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized to the Afghan government that the Afghan land is being used for terrorism in Pakistan, while the Afghan authorities have also reiterated their determination many times that the Afghan land should not be used by any country, including Pakistan. It will not be allowed to be used for the country, but despite this, terrorists used Afghan land in many extremist activities in Pakistan.

On the night of September 6, terrorists attacked 2 military posts on the Pak-Afghan border in the Kailash area of Chitral, where 4 brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, while the security forces repulsed the attack and caused heavy casualties to the terrorists. In the exchange of fire, 12 terrorists were killed and a large number were seriously injured.