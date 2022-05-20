<!-- wp:image {"width":1047,"height":628} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6286ffad833ba.jpg" alt="Basira Joya, 20, presenter on a news programme, records a broadcast at the Zan TV station (women's television) in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2017. \u2014AP\/File" width="1047" height="628"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KABUL: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Taliban authorities<\/a> in Afghanistan have asked television broadcasters to ensure that female presenters on local stations cover their faces when on air, an official said on Thursday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The move comes days after authorities ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a policy of the Taliban\u2019s past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions that are causing anger at home and abroad.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cYesterday we met with media officials... they accepted our advice very happily,\u201d Akif Mahajar, spokesman for the Taliban\u2019s Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said, adding this move would be received well by<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Afghans.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While he framed the move as \u201cadvice\u201d, Mahajar added: \u201cThe last date for face covering for TV presenters is May 21,\u201d referring to when compliance with the new requirement should begin.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He did not respond to a query on what the consequences would be of not following the advice.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Most Afghan women wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces. During the Taliban\u2019s last rule from 1996 to 2001, it was obligatory for women to wear the all-encompassing <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">blue burqa.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->