Afghanistan’s leg-spinner and former captain Rashid Khan tied the knot.

Photos of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan’s wedding ceremony on social networking site X (Twitter) went viral on social media, in which a large number of former and current cricketers participated.

The wedding ceremony of the world number 3 bowler in the T20 ranking took place in a local hotel as per Pashtun customs. Read more: Muhammad Haris tied the knot

Former captain of Afghan team Mohammad Nabi congratulated Rashid Khan for starting a new innings of life and wished the couple well. Rashid Khan is the fastest bowler to take 50 and 100 wickets in the T20 format and has also been the ICC Ranking Man Number One bowler.