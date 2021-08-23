Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Chief of Hizb-e-Islami Engineer Gulbuddin Hekmatyar while talking with Pakistani media said the Indian government should not fight Kashmir war from Afghan soil, and asked New Delhi to respect sovereignty of Afghanistan.

While appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict he said that India should also play positive role for peace in Afghanistan. New Delhi should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan

India has been using the soil of Afghanistan to conspire against Pakistan, and the embassy of India in Afghanistan was actively working on terrorist activities against Pakistan. After the arrival of Taliban in Kabul the Indian has loosed hope of further conspiracies against Pakistan.

While India is crying for failure in it’s polices in Afghanistan, Pakistan is being praised globally for its constructive role in peace and evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

In accordance with Pakistan’s quest for peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Pakistan has been playing a positive and constructive role, starting from Afghan peace process to now evacuation of people from the country.

Even before becoming the prime minister, Imran Khan had been opposing military action in Afghanistan and always advocated for a political solution – a stance also acknowledged later by world powers.

“I always believed that there is no military solution in Afghanistan. I always believed that eventually there would be a political settlement in Afghanistan. This is exactly what I have been saying for 15 years what I have been in government,” Prime Minister had said talking to media.

Pakistan’s embassy and other departments have been working above and beyond the call of duty to issue visas for evacuation of diplomats, NGO workers, media and Afghan citizens.

The Pakistan International Airlines also continued its expanded operation to evacuate the people from Kabul – a gesture of Pakistan highly appreciated by the people evacuated as well as the governments of their respective countries.

Pakistan is now in contact with all the factions of Afghanistan and putting on its efforts to form a people centered inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The country has suffered a lot due to continuous terrorist activities of India and other ban outfits against Pakistan by using Afghan soil. But now the face of India has been exposed in the world and President Ghani who did not favored Pakistan a always blamed the country has also escaped.

We can hope that now onwards Afghan soil won’t be used against Pakistan and the newly government formed in the Afghanistan will have to take practical measures to contain the terrorist activates against Pakistan.