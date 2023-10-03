Parliament is supreme, but interpretation of the constitution is the work of the Supreme Court, Arif Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD:Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that The position regarding Chief Justice is very clear After the decision of the Parliament for and against, the situation will be known .We can’t infer anything about from the judges’ remarks.Very important decisions were taken in the Apex Committee meeting, which will be happy.Afghan refugees have nothing to identify themselves.

Lawyer Arif Chaudhary’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.Parliament is supreme, but interpretation of the constitution is the work of the Supreme Court, The Supreme Court also has a great responsibility regarding the case, It is not right to take back the authority to interpret the Constitution from the Supreme Court, Parliament has made the Practice and Procedure Act, Under the 1973 Constitution, the Supreme Court was allowed to interpret the ConstitutionThe Supreme Court was interpreting the law under the constitution and law,Under an agenda, the Supreme Court is being talked about, Very good decisions were taken in the Apex Committee meeting, We are suffering the consequences of past mistakes, Pakistan needs to strengthen its immigration laws, In the past, it was very easy to make the identity card of our country, In order to improve the economy, there is a need to make other results.

Economist, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.We need to take drastic measures to fix the bad economy, economist.There is a need to make an economic policy to improve the conditions of the country, economist.All the illegal assets in Pakistan should be seized, economist.Government may get Rs 11 crore due to these measures, Economist.We should focus on the economy, including our education system, economists

Without improving the tax system, Turkey cannot develop abroad, By documenting the economy, our country will develop, Economist.Before the elections, we should also pay attention to our economy,We should think that we are being surrounded, Without improving the country’s economy, we cannot achieve any position in the world.