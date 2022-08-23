An Afghan refugee named Muhammad Syed was accused by a grand jury in New Mexico on Monday with killing a third Muslim man in an ambush shooting that rocked the immigrant community in the state’s largest metropolis.The murder of truck company owner Naeem Hussain in Albuquerque on August 5 was connected to Syed, 51, by cell phone evidence, according to a statement from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office.

Police had previously accused Syed of killing two people in the same neighbourhood in southeast Albuquerque: urban planning director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1 and café employee Aftab Hussein on July 26.The statement read, “Additional evidence derived from cell phones came to light enabling us to present the Naeem Hussain killing to the Grand Jury.”

Syed was accused of killing two immigrants of Pakistani and Afghan heritage on three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of tampering with evidence in the grand jury indictment.A request for comment was not immediately answered by Thomas Clark, Syed’s lawyer.

According to the police, Syed is the main suspect in a fourth slaying, the 62-year-old proprietor of a grocery store and cafe, Mohammad Ahmadi, who was killed in 2021.The office of District Attorney Raul Torrez declared that it was cooperating with the police to look into Syed’s potential connection to the murder of Ahmadi.