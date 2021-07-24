ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday questioned the motive behind a meeting between former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Afghanistan’s NSA Hamdullah Mohib, who had previously spew hate against Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif had met with the Afghan official, who had been speaking against Pakistan, in London to discuss matters of mutual interest.

“Is this meeting does not confirm the agenda of Nawaz Sharif?” he asked and further claimed that sources had conveyed that Hamdullah Mohib had conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Nawaz Sharif.

He shared that the meeting was aimed at creating a controversy around Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2021.

“They will be trying to create a situation where a comparison could be drawn between elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir and occupied territory,” he said and added that it was the agenda that led to a meeting between the two sides. It is pertinent to mention here that the electioneering in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir has come to an end at midnight of July 24 as polling will be held in the region on July 25 (Sunday).