Amid reports of serious differences within the Taliban government, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani submitted his resignation to Emir Habtullah Akhundzada.

According to the International News Agency, Taliban Emir Mullah Habtullah Akhundzada has accepted Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation.

Sirajuddin Haqqani has not yet made any statement regarding the reasons for his resignation, nor has the Taliban government given any reason.

However, according to media reports, the reason for his resignation is internal differences among the Taliban leadership on several important issues.

Due to the failure to resolve these issues, Sirajuddin Haqqani has been absent from his ministerial duties for a long time.

It is also being said that there are also differences between the Haqqani Network and the central leadership of the Taliban on the issue of women’s rights.

It should be remembered that Khalilur Rehman Haqqani, a key commander of the Haqqani Network and Minister for Refugees, was killed in a suicide attack in December.