KABUL: The local Afghan media Sunday said that there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is said to be mediating the process.

The media reports also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government.

Meanwhile, acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs in separate video clips assure Kabul people to be secure as they are protecting the city along with international allies.

Earlier, the Taliban in a statement assured residents of Kabul no to be afraid as they are not intended to enter the Afghan capital militarily and there will be a peaceful movement towards Kabul.

Amid uncertainty in Kabul and fears that the city will collapse, the Taliban in a statement on Sunday said it will not enter the city of Kabul by force. The group said that talks are underway with the other

side to negotiate entering Kabul in a way to prevent harm to the people, the local Afghan media reported Sunday.

The Taliban ordered its members to wait near the Kabul gates and not try to enter the city. The Taliban said the government will be responsible for the security of Kabul until “the transition process” is done

Taliban said it is not seeking revenge and that all civilian and military officials will remain safe.

Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. He assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

Meanwhile, on Sunday former President Hamid Karzai met with Abdullah Abdullah, head of the reconciliation council, Karzai’s office said. In the meeting, they discussed the necessary requirements to send an authoritative delegation to Qatar for negotiations with the Taliban.

President Ghani and political leaders on Saturday agreed to appoint an authoritative delegation to negotiate further steps in the transition with the Taliban.