KABUL: Several dozen girls demonstrated on Saturday in an eastern Afghan city after the Taliban closed their secondary schools just days after courses began, according to an activist and locals.

Following demands from hundreds of girls and tribal leaders, five government high schools in the eastern province of Paktia resumed courses last week.

However, a women’s rights activist and locals in the provincial capital Gardez claimed that when students arrived for class on Saturday, they were instructed to go home.

“We conducted a protest this morning when they wouldn’t let the girls enter classrooms,” said activist and event organizer Yasmin.

The girls protested the closure by marching through the heart of Gardez while wearing their school uniforms, which included a black shalwar kameez and white headgear.

One school in Samkani and four that have just reopened are in Gardez.

Since retaking control in August of last year, the Taliban have placed severe restrictions on girls and women, effectively excluding them from public life.

Students closed all girls’ secondary schools in March just hours after they had resumed classes for the first time under their reign. photographs shared on social media On Saturday, locals and business owners could be seen watching the girls march through the city center.

“The Taliban forbade anyone from filming the demonstration. In reality, they damaged some demonstrators’ cell phones, according to Yasmin,

Two local residents also attested to the protest, which journalists were not permitted to report on.

Security authorities quickly dispersed the rally after the students protested calmly, according to a resident of Gardez who wished to remain anonymous.

The restriction, according to officials, is only a “technical issue,” and lessons will resume once an Islamic-based curriculum is established.

In some areas of the nation, a few public schools are still open as a result of pressure from local residents and families.