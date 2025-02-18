Karachi: The Afghan cricket team in Karachi for the ICC Champions Trophy was divided into two parts. According to the Afghan cricket team held a practice session in two parts on Tuesday, with some players engaged in bowling and batting practice on the oval ground of the National Stadium, while some players preferred to practice at the Hanif Muhammad Regional Cricket Ground.

Renowned all-rounder Rashid Khan was seen playing strokes aggressively at the nets.

The Afghanistan cricket team will play its first match in the Champions Trophy against South Africa on Friday at the National Stadium.