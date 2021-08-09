ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that adopting latest information technology will catapult Pakistan to new era of scientific and technological development.

While addressing Digital Government Summit in Islamabad on Monday, he said that if continues making smart decisions, Pakistan will be soon one of the most important countries in the comity of nations.

Alluding to the massive information available on the internet, Dr. Arif Alvi said that as a result of technology, the communication has improved significantly. He said though the Covid-19 badly affected the economies, but its side benefit has been that it pushed the people to seek education through online system. The information technology has herald an era of innovation, he added.

The President called for shifting Brick-and-Mortar development projects to the intellectual development of human resources.

Addressing the Summit, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque said the government is ready to adopt innovations for improvement of governance.

He said the country witnessed exports worth of 2.1 billion dollars in last fiscal year and target for the next year has been fixed up to 3.5 billion dollars.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said usage of technology for education has been speedily adopted after the COVID-19 across the world. He said government is taking steps to expand the reach of internet.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Swati said that with the use of technology, PRs will be able to increase its revenue. He said our ministry is moving towards digitization gradually. Revenue from freight trains will be increased 25 percent, he added.