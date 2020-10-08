Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi assumes command as Chief of Naval Staff

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi assumed the command of the Pakistan Navy as the new Chief of Naval Staff (CHS) on Wednesday, at the change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar. He has succeeded Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who relinquished the naval command on October 7. In his farewell address, the outgoing naval chief, while congratulating Admiral Niazi over assuming the charge, said he was hopeful the Pakistan Navy would sore to new heights under Admiral Niazi.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said he was proud that he was given the honour of defending Pakistan and leading the charge of Pakistan Navy.

Giving a complete overview of the development strategies of Pakistan Navy, the outgoing naval vhief said the strategies were aligned with the evolving threats and challenges.

He stated that a fleet size of over 50 ships, including 20 major ships was envisioned to improve the capabilities of the naval force. The outgoing chief added that four Chinese Frigates will be inducted in the next few years, whereas four Turkish medium-class ships will be inducted between 2023 and 2025.

Focusing on transforming the navy into a combat-ready force with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence, Admiral Abbasi said the Hangor submarine project, in collaboration with China, was progressing well with four submarines being built in China and four in Pakistan.

He announced that these submarines will be delivered to Pakistan in the next few years. The outgoing chief reiterated that the naval force of today was fully capable of defending the motherland, and thwart the enermy’s nefarious designs against the country.

Admiral Niazi

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at the Pakistan Naval Academy. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi served on various command and staff appointments.

Command appointments of the Admiral include command of two Type 21 ships, PNS Badr and PNS Tariq, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab Lahore, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi.

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director General Naval Intelligence.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also served as Chief of Staff (Operations) at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Admiral is a graduate of the Army Command & Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also holds a Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat. He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.