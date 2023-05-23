Spilstvilla season 9 contestant Aditya Singh Rajput was discovered dead on May 22 in his Andheri flat.

Actor and model was found dead by his friend, who subsequently took him to the neighbouring hospital with the building’s watchman.

On arrival at the hospital, 32-year-old Aditya had been declared dead. His death was caused by drug misuse, according to the reports. However, there has still been no proof of it.

The Code Red actor uses social media frequently. He used to frequently update his followers on social media about his life and job. On Instagram, he has 520k followers.

Aditya uploaded his last Instagram post, in which he talked about his happiness in a clip, five days before he passed away.

Aditya Singh Rajput has performed in a lot of TV series and advertisements professionally. Additionally, he has been in a number of TV projects, including Code Red, Ashiqui, Love, Bad Boy season 4 and Aawaz season 9. Last seen on the web series Poison on ZEE5, the late actor.