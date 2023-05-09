The eagerly anticipated Adipurush trailer has leaked. It stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Yesterday, Adipurush was presented to a select group of fans at the Hyderabad-based AMB theatre. In addition to his adoring followers, Prabhas watched the film alongside them. From the same event, the trailer was leaked.

Before the movie’s formal release, the trailer leaked. The trailer was scheduled to debut on May 9 by the creators.

The Adipurush team has been working to delete the leaked videos from social media ever since the teaser surfaced. In addition, Prabhas and Kriti’s supporters are pleading with the authorities to remove the leaked videos from social media so as not to ruin the suspense. The Twitter accounts that published the footage are currently facing with harsh measures.

The mythology of Om Raut’s film, which he directed, is based on the Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan also has a significant part to play in the movie.

Adipurush was produced with a 700 crore rupee budget. On June 16, it is scheduled to open in theatres.