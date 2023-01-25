Adil Rashid, a leg-spinner for England, and Harry Brook, a power hitter, will not compete in the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Due to his commitments with the English squad, Rashid, who was selected by Multan Sultans during the draught in December, would be absent from the competition.

The spinner will miss the nation’s largest cricket tournament, therefore on Wednesday, the 2021 champions will select his substitute (today).

Brook, the main hitter for the defending champion Lahore Qalandars, won’t be available for the squad this season either.

The middle-order batsman for the PSL 2022 champions scored 264 runs, including a century and multiple game-winning cameos for the Qalandars.

The PSL 8 will begin on February 13 with the inaugural match at the Multan Cricket Stadium between the reigning champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 champion Multan Sultans.