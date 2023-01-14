MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, the queen of scandal in the entertainment industry, is once more making news for her romance with Adil Khan Durrani. This time, Sawant shocked everyone by revealing that she wed Durrani seven months prior. Contrary to Rakhi’s assertions, Adil originally denied getting married to the “Masti” star. In fact, Rakhi was completely devastated when he dubbed the wedding a hoax. The industrialist from Mysore has already withdrawn his first claim, though.

Recently, Rakhi and Adil got up on a conference call to discuss the situation and expose the real reason for the ongoing argument. The former Bigg Boss competitor challenged Adil for calling their wedding fake throughout the conversation. Adil responded that he needed more time before talking about the wedding in public when asked about it. He affirmed that he and Rakhi Sawant are cohabitating and sharing a roof.

Rakhi explained to Adil why she was upset after he denied their marriage when he asked her why she was sobbing in public. Adil continues by emphasising that he never declined to attend the wedding. Rakhi continued by saying that she is confident Adil will never desert her.

Because the couple was allegedly having relationship problems, Rakhi made her marriage to Adil from July 2022 public. Adil may have cheated on her while she was in the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house, as “The Main Hoon Na” actress had suggested. She had also mentioned how Adil had been avoiding her despite her mother’s failing health.

In May 2022, Rakhi and Adil revealed their romance to the public. A photo of Rakhi and Adil carrying a marriage licence while wearing garlands first surfaced online, sparking rumours of their impending nuptials.