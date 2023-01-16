Adil Durrani has previously refuted rumours of his marriage to actor Rakhi Sawant, but he has now officially announced their union in Mumbai.

Adil cleared the issue by posting on Instagram. He wrote, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never claimed I am not married to you Rakhi,” after approving the union. Rakhi (pappudi) and I just had a few things to take care of, therefore our marriage had to be peaceful and cheerful.

Rakhi replied to his post by saying, “Thanks jaan. a lot of love

She previously published images from a small wedding ceremony in which she can be seen dressed in a traditional gharara and Adil in more casual attire. Adil was seen embracing Rakhi as his wife in the photos.

News that Durrani had denied his marriage to Sawant surfaced after the images went viral.

Monalisa can be seen papping Sawant in a video that recently surfaced. “Mera pati manne ko tayyar hi nahi hain ki usne shaadi ki hai mere se,” she is heard adding. (My spouse refuses to acknowledge our marriage.)

The confusion has now been resolved. Rakhi Sawnat is now officially Adil Durrani’s wife after the actor finally spoke out about the situation.