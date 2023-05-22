BENGALURU: The German sportswear giant Adidas will take over as the new kit sponsor of the national team, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) announced on Monday.

A deal was reportedly near earlier this year, according to reports in the local media. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the move on Twitter without disclosing any financial information or contract term.

In a tweet, Shah said, “I’m happy to announce @BCCI’s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor.” “We are committed to improving cricket and are proud to work with one of the best sportswear manufacturers in the world. Welcome aboard, @adidas.

To replace American sportswear maker Nike, the BCCI had secured a three-year agreement with the Mobile Premier League’s clothing brand MPL Sports in 2020.

Following the early termination of that agreement, clothing company Killer Jeans stepped in as an interim sponsor; their agreement is set to expire on May 31, according to sources.