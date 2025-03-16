ISLAMABAD: The Superintendent of Adiala Jail has approached the Islamabad High Court on the issue of meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and requested to constitute a larger bench in this regard.

In a petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum requested to constitute a larger bench and the Registrar’s Office fixed the petition for hearing tomorrow along with the objections.

Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sarfraz Dogar will hear the petition of the Superintendent of Adiala Jail tomorrow.

Advocate Naveed Malik has filed the petition on behalf of Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, in which it has been taken the stand that the SOPs of the founder PTI meetings have been decided in the intra-court appeal.

He has requested the court that the petitions regarding the PTI meetings, which are scheduled for hearing in different benches, should be combined and a larger bench should be formed to hear the petitions regarding the PTI meetings.