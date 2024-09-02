Adele has announced that she will be taking an extended break from music when she concludes her Las Vegas residency in November.

Addressing the audience at her final show in Munich on Saturday evening (31 August), the Easy On Me singer told fans that she has 10 remaining shows in Vegas, but after that, they wont see her for an incredibly long time.

The 36-year-old explained that she has been touring and performing non-stop for almost three years, and that shes ready to get back to living my life.

I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now, the singer said through tears. I want to live my life that Ive been building and I will miss you terribly.

She explained that while Munich was meant to conclude her tour, she has 10 more shows to deliver to fans in Vegas who missed out when she fell ill at the beginning of the run in 2022.

But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, she said to the crowd in a video captured by a fan, shared on X/Twitter.

And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break

The Grammy-winner emphasised that this period has been the longest time she has ever performed for, and she will likely never commit to such a schedule again.

The singer announced she will remember the shows for eternity, before leading fans in a tearful sing-a-long of her 2011 breakout song Someone Like You.Adeles residency at Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas will continue until 23 November this year. It is unknown when she will return to making music or performing again.