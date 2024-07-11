Pakistan stands as the fifth most populous nation globally, yet it faces a significant shortage of resources and socioeconomic tools necessary to support its over 240 million inhabitants. To ensure a better quality of life for its citizens and future generations, it is crucial to reduce the fertility rate. Unfortunately, successive governments have largely failed to take concrete action, relying instead on empty promises to address this looming crisis. If the current trend continues, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) predicts that Pakistan’s population could reach 263 million by 2030. The stark reality is that Pakistan lacks the resources to adequately feed, clothe, educate, and house such a massive population.

As World Population Day is observed globally, it is vital for both the state and civil society in Pakistan to commit to tackling the population issue with urgency and wisdom. This can begin by declaring a ‘population emergency’ and allocating significant funds and efforts toward managing population growth. While some countries have adopted stringent measures to limit family size, there are successful examples closer to home that balance personal rights with the goal of planned families.

Muslim-majority countries like Turkiye, Iran, and Bangladesh have implemented effective family planning programs without infringing on personal freedoms. According to UNFPA research, these countries achieved success through strong state support for population control policies and by making information and family planning services readily accessible to citizens. Pakistan, which initiated similar plans in the 1960s, can certainly learn from these culturally similar nations.

A key factor in advancing family planning efforts is unwavering commitment from the state at both federal and provincial levels. Political parties and religious leaders must also endorse these initiatives. Given Pakistan’s social structures, it is essential to engage ulema, tribal elders, and other community leaders to ensure the successful implementation of family planning programs across urban and rural areas. Both men and women need to be educated about available options, and successful programs like the Lady Health Workers can be leveraged to provide reproductive health services and information to women.

At the policy level, it is also important to reconsider the current NFC Award formula, which disproportionately favors provinces with large populations. Provincial administrations might otherwise continue to ignore rampant population growth to secure more funds. For a balanced future where all Pakistanis have access to food, water, and essential services, a successful family planning model is imperative.