MULTAN: Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar

Iqbal Awan visited Rojhan and Kacha areas including Rajanpur and reviewed the

security situation.

He inspected police check posts in Kacha and patrol procedures and security

measures. Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab has obtained

details of law and order situation and action against criminals from DPO Rajanpur.

Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan He inspected the Police line Rajanpur in detail and

expressed displeasure with the DSP Headquarters over the poor sanitation and poor

condition of the police line.

He directed the DPO to take personal interest and improve the condition of the

police line as soon as possible. He will re-inspect the police line in Rajanpur on his

return visit. Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that Rajanpur is the last district of

Punjab located at the confluence of Balochistan and Sindh. This is where the

criminals hide and directed DPO Rajanpur to make the best use of their

professional training and expertise to control these criminals and eliminate

criminal hideouts and ambushes in the Kacha area. DPO Rajanpur briefed the

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab about the nature of crime and

police performance in Rajanpur district.