MULTAN: Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar
Iqbal Awan visited Rojhan and Kacha areas including Rajanpur and reviewed the
security situation.
He inspected police check posts in Kacha and patrol procedures and security
measures. Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab has obtained
details of law and order situation and action against criminals from DPO Rajanpur.
Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan He inspected the Police line Rajanpur in detail and
expressed displeasure with the DSP Headquarters over the poor sanitation and poor
condition of the police line.
He directed the DPO to take personal interest and improve the condition of the
police line as soon as possible. He will re-inspect the police line in Rajanpur on his
return visit. Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that Rajanpur is the last district of
Punjab located at the confluence of Balochistan and Sindh. This is where the
criminals hide and directed DPO Rajanpur to make the best use of their
professional training and expertise to control these criminals and eliminate
criminal hideouts and ambushes in the Kacha area. DPO Rajanpur briefed the
Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab about the nature of crime and
police performance in Rajanpur district.