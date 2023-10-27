Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has become very popular in recent months and many companies are making it a part of their services. Especially AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard have also become very powerful and are used by millions of people every day. Considering the popularity of AI technology, Meta is working on adding chatbots based on AI technology to its apps. Based on the Llama 2 model developed by the company, these chatbots are gradually being made a part of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

The same technology is now being used to improve the part of WhatsApp that users complained about the most.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a user-support chatbot based on AI technology has been added to the new beta (beta) version of WhatsApp for Android devices.

Right now the user support in WhatsApp is limited and the users do not get any help from it.

But this new addition will enable the company to respond more quickly to customer complaints.

This new chatbot is part of WhatsApp’s Contact Us page, where users can post their queries or complaints.

It is not yet clear when this feature will be rolled out to all users.

But it’s more likely that users will be able to use it soon as Meta is increasingly incorporating AI technology into its apps. Earlier it was announced by Meta that AI stickers will also be part of WhatsApp while various chatbots will also be available to users on this messaging service soon.