If you are a fan of the famous American singer Taylor Swift, then an interesting game has been introduced for you on Google search.

Google has challenged Taylor Swift fans to load different words related to the singer’s songs or herself.

The company has promised that the titles of Taylor Swift’s new songs will be revealed when fans worldwide get the correct answer 33 million times.

The American singer will release a new re-recorded album at the end of October.

Taylor Swift’s 2014 album 1989 is being re-recorded and features a few new songs.

In this regard, Google has added an interesting game to the search engine.

When a user searches by typing Taylor Swift, a locker-like icon appears in the bottom right corner of the screen.

The exact meaning of the words in this game is loading/screenshot

On clicking on this icon, a few letters come out of it that are related to a Taylor Swift song or her personality and the user has to enter the answer by typing it in the search bar.

If the answer is correct, a new puzzle will appear on clicking the safe.

According to Google, a total of 89 puzzles are part of this game