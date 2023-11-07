WhatsApp is introducing a feature to log into accounts via phone number as well as email.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature has just been introduced in the beta version.

The report said that with this new feature, users will be able to link their email address to their WhatsApp account.

This feature will not replace SMS verification but will help users when they are unable to receive the 6-digit code via SMS.

The email verification feature will be very useful when you try to sign in to your WhatsApp account on a new device in a location where a mobile network is not available or your WhatsApp account without inserting a SIM into a new phone. Willing to use.

This feature has been worked on by WhatsApp for several months and now it has been introduced in beta version for limited users.

This indicates that it may be rolled out to all users in the future.

Note that the Meta-owned messaging app has added a number of new features in recent months.