A new feature has been added to prevent others from accessing users’ WhatsApp chats. The Meta-owned app has introduced a new feature called Secret Code. This feature has just been introduced in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices.

WABetaInfo reports that the secret code is being added to further improve the chat lock feature.

Introducing a new interesting feature in WhatsApp

It should be noted that a feature called Chat Lock was introduced in May through which various chats are saved in a folder while accessing them is possible through the phone unlock method.

With the secret code feature, users will be able to make their locked chats more secure.

They will be able to secure these chats with a phone unlock method as well as a secret code.

The secret code feature will be within the settings of the cheat lock.

According to the report, the chats that will be locked will not be visible in the chat list, but users will have to enter the secret code in the search bar on the chat tab to access them.

The report said that this new feature will further improve the privacy of users as their locked chats will not be visible.

The report further stated that since the list of locked chats will not be visible, even if someone else uses a user’s phone, it will not be possible for them to see sensitive conversations.