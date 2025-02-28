Islamabad: The number of judges in the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has been increased from 8 to 13, Justice Mansoor, Justice Muneeb and PTI members opposed it in the Judicial Commission meeting.

According to Express News, approval was given to include 5 more judges in the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, after which 5 judges were added to the constitutional bench, later the number increased from 8 to 13.

These judges include Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, and Justice Salahuddin Panhor.

Justice Hashim Kakar from Balochistan, Justice Amir Farooq from Islamabad, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmed from KP, and Justice Salahuddin Panhor from Sindh have become part of the constitutional bench.

According to sources, the majority approved the inclusion of five more judges in the constitutional bench, but Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah opposed it, and two PTI members Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar also opposed it.

According to sources, all four members voted to include all the judges of the Supreme Court in the constitutional bench.

Sources say that the opinion to include five more names in the constitutional bench was given by the head of the constitutional bench, Justice Aminuddin Khan, while the PTI demanded that a procedure be decided for including judges in the constitutional bench.

In the meeting of the Judicial Commission, the PTI’s position was that the head of the constitutional bench should not have this authority to decide which judges will be in the constitutional bench. The head of the constitutional bench can only say how many judges they need, which judge will be included in the constitutional bench, which will be decided by the Judicial Commission by a majority.

According to sources, three more judges have been nominated for the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court, Justice Riazat Sahar, Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhambhro and Justice Abdul Hamid will be part of the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan

Judicial Commission announcement issued

The announcement of the three meetings held by the Judicial Commission was issued, according to which the issue of appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court was considered in the first meeting and the commission approved 4 names for additional judges in the Lahore High Court.

The announcement said that District and Sessions Judges Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa and Abhar Gul Khan were approved for appointment in the Lahore High Court.

In this regard, it was informed that the approval for the appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court was given by majority vote.

In the second meeting of the Judicial Commission, the issue of inclusion of judges in the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court came under consideration. The Judicial Commission approved the inclusion of three judges in the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court.

According to the announcement, the inclusion of Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, Justice Abdul Hamid Bhargari, and Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhambhro in the constitutional bench was approved. The inclusion of more judges in the Sindh High Court constitutional bench was approved by a majority vote.

In the third meeting of the Judicial Commission, the issue of inclusion of more judges in the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court came under consideration. The commission approved the inclusion of five judges of the Supreme Court in the constitutional bench.

Supreme Court Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhor, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Aamir Farooq, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim were also approved for inclusion in the constitutional bench.

The announcement said that the inclusion of judges in the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court was approved by a majority vote.

It was further informed that the Chief Justice has decided to form a committee to formulate procedures related to the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts. The committee will also formulate procedures for the inclusion of judges in the constitutional benches of the Supreme Court and High Courts.