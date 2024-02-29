Google is adding some new features to the Chrome web browser.

The new 123 version of Google Chrome will be introduced in March, the beta version of which has just been released.

Chrome 123 will bring some interesting features to the users.

One feature is regarding making the PDF reader part of the Chrome browser on Android devices.

Currently, the desktop version of Chrome browser has been using PDF reader for a long time, but now the feature is being introduced for Android smartphones.

With this feature, there will be no need to download PDF files in Android devices, but they will be opened in the web browser itself.

One new feature is the Android-like media player in the desktop version of Chrome.

A new media player will be part of the web browser in the desktop version of Chrome 123.

A similar media player is currently seen in Google Pixel phones, replacing the playback and casting buttons.

Another new feature is the group sharing tab.

With this feature you will be able to share tab groups instead of links on Chrome.

This feature will be rolled out to Chrome users on Android devices and the desktop version.

Similarly, the process of switching between different devices is also being made easier in Chrome 123.

Google is making a new Resume tabs option part of the Chrome browser for this.

Under this option, tabs opened in other devices will be displayed in a new device’s tab page.

This feature will be available for desktop, Android and iOS users