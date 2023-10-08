WhatsApp is preparing to introduce some new features.

A few new features have been introduced in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices.

One of them is related to the feature lock chat while the other is related to Message text formatting tools.

It should be noted that a feature called Chat Lock was introduced in May through which users can save various chats in a folder while accessing them through the phone unlock method.

As reported by WaBetainfo, the feature is now being further improved by Meta and a secret code is being added to it.

This feature is being tested in the beta version and is expected to be rolled out to all users soon.

With the secret code feature, users will be able to make their locked chats more secure.

They will be able to secure these chats with a phone unlock method as well as a secret code.

Another feature is text formatting tools that will allow users to customize their messages in a better way.

These new tools include code blocks, lists, and quote blocks.

Earlier it was possible to enhance the text of messages with tools like bold, italic, and strikethrough, but now more tools are being added.