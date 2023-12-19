The European Union has announced action against Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (the new name for Twitter).

X will be investigated by the European Commission for violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Thierry Breton, Commissioner of the Internal Market of the European Commission, told about this in an X-Post.

He said that the social media platform did not ensure the transparency of advertisements and also failed to prevent illegal content.

In this regard, the statement issued by the European Commission said that X’s community notices feature will be evaluated to determine whether it is effective in preventing threats to the electoral process and civil debate.

X’s advertising platform is also targeted by the European Commission.

It should be noted that in February 2023, all such online services operating in the European Union were declared as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) with more than 150 million European users.

Each company included in the VLOP was given 4 months to implement the DSA.

Under the DSA, every company had to ensure advertisement transparency, content verification, and user-friendly terms.

It also had to ensure the identification and prevention of threats such as illegal content, gender-based violence, and child exploitation.

A report in this regard was submitted to the European Commission by X in September, while a transparency report was also released by the social media platform in November.

This is the first time that an online company has been prosecuted by the European Commission under the DSA.

According to the Commission, this is the first time that a formal procedure for the application of European rules is being initiated.