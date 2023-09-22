TikTok is testing a new feature that will be unique for the popular video-sharing app.

TikTok is working on making Google Search part of the in-app search results.

An X (Twitter) user talked about the feature while a TikTok spokesperson also confirmed it.

The spokesperson said that the trial of making the Google search feature part of the app is being done in some countries.

The details of this feature are not known yet, but making Google Search a part of TikTok is a big step.

The report comes as TikTok is working to improve the app’s search option.

Earlier, the social media platform quietly started showing Wikipedia details in search results.

In this regard, it was also confirmed by the company that TikTok has partnered with Wikipedia to provide users with additional details in the app’s search results.

Keep in mind that in July 2022, Google itself admitted that around 40 percent of 25-year-olds prefer TikTok and Instagram for searching over Google Search and Maps.

A Google official confirmed that TikTok has also started changing the trend of Internet searches among young people, which has worried Google.

Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google, told a conference that according to Google’s internal data, around 40 percent of young people if they are looking for something or a place online, turn to TikTok or Instagram instead of Google Maps or Search. do

He said that now the youth try to find content that is interesting to them and for that, they turn to platforms like TikTok and Instagram instead of Google.

It should be noted that TikTok’s search engine is currently different from Google’s model.

Google focuses on web pages while TikTok emphasizes an internal search model to keep users in the app for as long as possible.

