ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank has suggested Pakistan to adopt Indian Prime Minister Modi’s education scheme for reforming the dysfunctional education system and providing quality training.

The Asian Bank made the proposal in response to Pakistan’s request for financial support to improve the dysfunctional education system, which aims to equip all out-of-school children with a comprehensive education. According to the report, the Asian Bank has recommended that the government adopt a multi-faceted consultative policy under a strategy to utilize the world’s best education policies including the Indian Prime Minister’s Policy on Lifelong Learning for Every Citizen (ULLAS).

The Asian Bank emphasized that the Indian Prime Minister’s Scheme emphasizes the cooperation of both the federal and provincial governments to promote access to quality education, and Pakistan can benefit from this policy in many ways. According to the report, although education is a provincial department under the Constitution, there are calls for a nationwide standard curriculum after the 18th Amendment. In India, Prime Minister Modi introduced a five-year scheme to cover all aspects of education for all citizens (ULLAS) with the aim of making every citizen literate and equipping them with the necessary skills as per the requirements of the 21st century, including finance. , digital, trade skills, healthcare, childcare, family welfare etc.