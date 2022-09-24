The bombshell cheating scandal involving Adam Levine is the newest topic of conversation for everyone! For those who are unaware, Instagram model and TikToker Sumner Stroh recently accused Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine of having an affair. He said they were together “for about a year” while he was still married to Behati Prinsloo.

Alanna Zabel, Levine’s yoga instructor, and more women afterward came out with allegations regarding Adam’s flirtatious DMs and texts to them. For the benefit of their family, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are attempting to move past and past the turmoil surrounding their alleged infidelity: “Adam and Behati are attempting to move past this circumstance and go ahead together as a couple and parents.

The insider continued, “As for the 34-year-old supermodel’s response to her 43-year-old husband’s ongoing scandal, “Behati is unhappy with how everything was handled and the publicity around it, but their main priority is to be the best parents possible and resolve issues.

Adam is committed to strengthening his bond with Behati.In an effort to regain a sense of normalcy, Adam Levine is also working to put the cheating controversy behind him professionally. On October 1, the Sugar singer will be in Las Vegas for The Event, a charity event for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo wed in 2014 after starting to date in 2012. The couple already has two daughters, Gio Grace, age 4, and Dusty Rose, age 6.