LAHORE: A delegation of Austrian Development Agency (ADA) called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) and assured him to move together to secure rights of every citizen.

The delegation led Dina Sautter, programme manager for Civil Society International called on the provincial at camp office of Human Rights on Monday. Lisa Wewerka and Andreas Zinggl from Caritas Austria were also present on the occasion.

The delegation briefed the minister that The Austrian Development Agency is the operational unit of the Austrian Development Cooperation and is responsible for the funding and implementation of Austria’s development programmes and projects on behalf of the Austrian Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

They further briefed that ADA Austria primarily works on the themes or sectors of economy and development; education; environment and climate protection; gender equality; peace, human security, human rights and migration; and water, energy and food security.

They also offered to move together with human rights Department to secure rights of every citizen. Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine admired the role of ADA and thanked for their proposal as working together for protection of human rights.