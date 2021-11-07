LAHORE: Following the special directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has extended the contracts of ad hoc doctors for one year, it was reported on Sunday.

The Punjab government has given relief to the ad hoc doctors following CM Usman Buzdar’s order by extending their contracts for one year. The move will benefit more than 4,000 doctors hired on an ad hoc basis.

The chief minister also directed to timely disburse the salaries of the doctors besides taking all-out steps to remove hurdles at the earliest for re-appointment of the medics.

CM Buzdar said in a statement that the provincial government is fully aware of the issues being faced by the doctors who are serving humanity.

He vowed that the government will leave no stone unturned for addressing the issues of the doctors.

Earlier in March last year, as a token of appreciation for their efforts in the fight against novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced a one-month additional salary for the health professionals.

Usman Buzdar had paid rich tribute to the doctors and health professionals, saying that they are the nation’s ‘heroes’.

In an unprecedented step to provide relief to the masses amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country, the chief minister had announced to write off Rs18 billion taxes.