The emerging actress of Pakistan showbiz industry, Sambal Iqbal, achieved the happiness of Umrah.

On the photo and video sharing app Instagram, the actress shared charming pictures from the Kaaba and wrote in the caption that Allah has turned the dream into reality, Alhamdulillah! I have completed my first Umrah. He further wrote that I am grateful to Allah for this incredible blessing, may Allah grant us all the opportunity to return again and again (Amen). The actress added that I had been trying to perform Umrah for a long time and finally Allah accepted all my prayers. On the other hand, fans are congratulating him and requesting prayers for completing Umrah.