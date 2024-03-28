Senior actress of Pakistani showbiz industry Sahiba’s meeting with her father for the first time made her emotional.

The actress has told in most of the interviews that she was brought up by her stepfather because the separation between her stepfather and mother happened before her birth, but now the actress spoke to her stepfather for the first time on Instagram. Photos of the meeting have been shared.

Sharing her photos, the actress wrote ‘I met my father for the first time in my life.’

According to media reports, Sahiba told her fans that she met her father Imam Rabbani on March 11, the video of which is going viral on social media and the emotional scenes of the first meeting of father and daughter can be seen in the video.