Pakistan showbiz actress Anumta Qureshi revealed that she was subjected to domestic violence by her mother-in-law

Anumta, who showed the essence of acting in Suno Chanda drama, has informed her fans about the abuse of her in-laws by posting a story on social media.

Anumta Qureshi revealed that her husband is away from home for work, during which her mother-in-law tortures her and even does not give her food and she has to stay hungry because of her mother-in-law.

The actress said that when her husband and she wanted to get a separate house due to the problems faced by her mother, her mother-in-law could not bear it and she abused me and raised her hands on me, while my mother and sisters also Said bad.

Anumta said on her Instagram story that her mother-in-law says that I am an actress and therefore not fit to settle down.

The actress further said that her mother-in-law’s sister also assaulted her mother during a fight due to which her mother’s leg was fractured.

Anumta said that ‘mother-in-law and her sister also subjected me to domestic violence and slapped me because I want to save my house’.

Regarding her husband, Anumta wrote that ‘I know it is difficult for a man to choose between a wife and a mother, but my husband has always supported me and he is also worried about his mother’s behavior and wants to separate.’

Remember that Anumta Qureshi got married in 2020 and this beautiful couple also has a son.