Mumbai: The maternal grandfather of Bollywood famous actress Alia Bhatt passed away at the age of 94.
According to reports, Alia’s maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan was suffering from a lung infection. Breach Caddy was admitted to the hospital due to the worsening of the infection but was released from his family today.
Alia Bhatt shared an interesting video of her grandfather’s birthday on social media and wrote an emotional message in which she said that her grandfather was a lively and brave person.