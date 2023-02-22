After a video of his anti-terrorist remark went viral online, veteran Indian Javed Akhtar stirred a new debate.

He stated the opinion that while Indians honour the great singers of Pakistan, they do not feel the same way about them. He questioned the idea of formality and claimed that while sizable events were planned for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan, there was no such event for Lata Mangeshkar in Pakistan.

He continued by saying that assigning blame to one another is not a workable option and that it is vital to defuse the emotions in the area. He used the Mumbai attacks as an illustration and emphasised that Pakistanis, not Norwegians or Egyptians, were responsible for the atrocities. He argued that Pakistanis shouldn’t be offended if any Indians harbour such complaints.

Several Pakistani artists were offended by the statement, yet their peers in the neighbouring nation praised the Indian veteran for it.

Resham stated her affection for Pakistan and her disapproval of Akhtar’s sentiments despite being uninformed of them. In an Instagram story published on Wednesday, she stressed the significance of Pakistan to her, denounced Akhtar’s remarks, and praised God for His generosity in the way that she treated visitors.

On their social media accounts, a large number of other artists also voiced their indignation.

Given Javed Akhtar’s obvious hostility towards Pakistan, actor and director Shaan Shahid raised his concerns regarding Akhtar being allowed a visa to enter the nation. “He is aware of the Muslims who have been murdered in Gujrat, yet he says nothing about it. And this man is currently seeking for those responsible for the attacks on November 26 in Pakistan. On Twitter, he questioned “Who issued him the visa.