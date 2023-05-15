LAHORE: On Monday, renowned dramatist, actor, and professor Shoaib Hashmi passed away.

The death of Adeel Hashmi’s father was confirmed by him. Longtime illness affected the deceased.

Government College Lahore awarded Shoaib Hashmi a master’s degree in arts, and the London School of Economics (LSE) awarded him a degree in economics. From the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, he had also earned a degree in theatre.

He spent many years as a professor at the Government College in Lahore. In the 1970s, Mr. Hashmi wrote and performed in a number of plays, some of which are well-known, such as Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp, and Taal Matol.

In 1990, Shoaib Hashmi also published a column in the exclusive newspaper Taal Matol. In 1995, the Pakistani government gave him the Good Performance and Medal of Distinction.

Salima Hashmi, the wife of Shoaib Hashmi, is a famous Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s child. Adeel and Mira Hashmi are their two children.