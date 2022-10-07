News of Versatile actor Arun Bali’s death in Mumbai at the age of 79 due to the rare neuromuscular condition myasthenia gravis broke earlier today.

Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune condition that develops when the body’s immune system unintentionally starts targeting healthy tissue. When a person has this illness, their body begins to produce antibodies that prevent the muscle cells from receiving signals from the nerve cells.

According to rumours, the actor received treatment at Mumbai’s Hirnandani Hospital earlier this year. As soon as his two daughters, who currently live in America, arrive in India, Arun’s final rites will be carried out.

Tomorrow they will arrive in Mumbai (October 8).In addition to many other popular films, Bali was well-known for his parts in 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Dand Nayak, Hey Ram, Ready, Zameen, Raam Jane, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, and many others.

He performed in the drama Chanakya in 1991, playing the part of King Porus.

Arun Bali has also won a National Award for his work as a producer, according to IndiaToday.